Report: Major Program Meeting With Oklahoma Transfers

Some Oklahoma transfers could soon be on their way to the ACC. On Tuesday, it was reported that Florida State staff traveled to Norman to speak with potential transfers.

CBS Sports’ Josh Newberg had the scoop.

BREAKING: Source tells me that the Florida State staff is in Norman, Okla. meeting with potential transfer options today. Sooner players like QB Spencer Rattler, WR Jadon Haselwood & others have entered their name in the transfer portal More on Noles247: https://t.co/U1eCcmny6t — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) November 30, 2021

“Source tells me that the Florida State staff is in Norman, Okla. meeting with potential transfer options today,” Newberg said. “Sooner players like QB Spencer Rattler, WR Jadon Haselwood and others have entered their name in the transfer portal.”

It could be a max exodus of Lincoln Riley OU recruits given his sudden departure to USC. While Oklahoma is a great program, Riley was a huge reason in joining the Sooners program. Especially if you’re a quarterback.

If anybody could use an infusion of talent, it’s Florida State. The 5-7 Seminoles are far from the success they enjoyed under Jimbo Fisher and the late Bobby Bowden.

worst onside kick of all time pic.twitter.com/XgqoRzRDUn — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 27, 2021

Florida State hasn’t had a 10-win season since 2016. In the five seasons to follow, the Noles have posted one record above .500.

It’ll be interesting to see what recruits decide to follow Lincoln Riley to Hollywood. With one of the weaker schedules in America next season, Riley could be building something special in a hurry in Southern Cal.