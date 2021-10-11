Report: Man Killed Over Alabama vs. Texas A&M Argument

A man was reportedly killed following an argument about the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game on Saturday night.

According to reports, two men argued about the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Aggies on Saturday night. They were reportedly arguing over which team was better, following No. 1 Alabama’s upset loss to Texas A&M.

The argument reportedly turned deadly, with one man getting shot to death.

ESPN.com had more details on the tragic incident:

Two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told news outlets. The homeowner asked the men to leave and shots were fired outside. Officers found Kealand Amad Pickens, who had been shot several times in the torso, Clemons said. The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Clemons said they know his identity, AL.com has reported, but the suspect is still at large.

Texas A&M upset then-No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

The Aggies knocked off the undefeated Crimson Tide with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Jimbo Fisher became the first former Nick Saban assistant to defeat the Alabama head coach in a game.