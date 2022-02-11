Report: Marshawn Lynch “Likely” To Join 1 Network For NFL Coverage This Fall

Throughout his NFL career and into his post-playing career, Marshawn Lynch has proven himself as must-watch TV whenever he steps in front of a camera.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the former superstar running back is the prime target for a new broadcasting gig.

According to recent reports from the New York Post, Amazon Prime Video is looking to add Lynch as a feature reporter and analyst for its exclusive “Thursday Night Football” show beginning next season. He’s also reportedly being considered as a host for a “more relaxed” studio show.

The 36-year-old retired athlete could reportedly be doing man-on-the-street reports about the city in which games are being played, utilizing his well-known sense of humor.

Earlier this year, Marshawn Lynch joined ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football “Manningcast” with Peyton and Eli Manning. Though the network had to apologize for Lynch’s use of profanity on the show, the appearance was widely well-received.

Amazon is also targeting legendary broadcaster Al Michaels for its new Thursday night show.