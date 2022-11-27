Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL.

Cooper has served as Rhule's righthand man when it comes to recruiting and coaching up his team's defensive backs.

He left Carolina when the Panthers decided to let Rhule go and served as the Owls director of player personnel when Rhule first broke into major college football.

Matt Rhule follows up Scott Frost who was a beloved Nebraska alum but could just never get the Huskers going in the right direction. After several disappointing seasons in Lincoln, he was let go of following a 1-2 start to 2022.

Mickey Joseph later took over as the team's interim. But Nebraska wanted to land a big fish and they got one.