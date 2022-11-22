Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening.

And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it.

Per Dodd:

Did Matt Rhule turn down the Cornhuskers this weekend? That was the word from several sources. Rhule had been the No. 1 candidate to replace Scott Frost. If Rhule has indeed taken his name out of consideration, that isn’t necessarily a statement about the quality of the job. It’s still a heavy lift for whoever takes Nebraska, but for Rhule, it may be a further indicator that he intends to sit out 2023 to rest and retrench.

Now it looks like the Huskers could turn their attention toward Kansas' Lance Leipold or Washington's Kalen DeBoer as far as outside candidates. With interim Mickey Joseph still being considered for the full-time gig.