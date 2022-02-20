Report: Maximum Likely Punishment For Juwan Howard Revealed

We now know the baseline punishment for Juwan Howard following his dust up with members of the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff on Sunday.

Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Juwan Howard’s impending suspension will be, per the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy, the league office is limited to 2 games and a $10,000 fine.”

Re. Juwan Howard's impending suspension will be, per the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy, the league office is limited to 2 games and a $10,000 fine. That said, anticipate the league and Michigan to jointly issue the penalty, meaning U-M can add its own additional games/sanctions. pic.twitter.com/k24mk35wNz — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 20, 2022

“That said,” Quinn added. “Anticipate the league and Michigan to jointly issue the penalty, meaning U-M can add its own additional games/sanctions.”

Tensions boiled over in Madison when Howard took exception to a timeout called by Badgers head coach Greg Gard with 15 seconds left in the game. Wisconsin was already up 15 at that point, with the game well in-hand.

This set the Michigan head coach off. Prompting Howard to have some choice words for Gard and the rest of the Badgers’ staff. Tempers escalated so much that Howard actually took a swipe at a Wisconsin assistant and landed a blow.

"Apparently, he didn't like that I called a timeout." Wisconsin coach Greg Gard explains what led to the postgame fight with Juwan Howard and the Michigan team. pic.twitter.com/tjgRpGsCQB — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 20, 2022

It was definitely not the scene the Big Ten or NCAA would like to see. Especially considering the prominence of the two programs.

It’ll be interesting to see how hard Michigan decides to come down on its head basketball coach when it makes its joint statement with the league.