Report: Michigan Assistant Coach Furious With Jim Harbaugh

Some Michigan assistant coaches aren’t happy with Jim Harbaugh flirting with the NFL during this offseason.

Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings this past week before pulling himself out of consideration to stay with the school.

That said, that’s made some of his assistants upset, including former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Per Aaron Torres, he was looking to get out and did on Sunday morning when he accepted Miami’s OC position.

There’s also another assistant that’s furious with Harbaugh, though he wasn’t named in the report.

Just got a text from someone I trust: Josh Gattis isnt the only high profile assistant that is pissed off with Harbaugh over the last month and looking to get out. Harbaugh is basically Lenny from "Of Mice and Men." Had something beautiful in his hands and absolulely squashed it — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 6, 2022

Harbaugh just finished up his seventh season with the Wolverines and it was easily his best one yet.

He led them to their first outright Big Ten Championship since 2003, which got them into the College Football Playoff for the first time. He also finally took down Ohio State as that was Michigan’s first win against its rival since 2011.

Michigan lost to Georgia in the CFP but the program is still set up to have good success for next year.

Harbaugh will have to nail his replacement hire for Gattis after he led the offense to a top 15 ranking in the country in terms of rushing offense.