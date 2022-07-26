Report: Mike Zimmer 'Snapped' Following Incident With Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer left and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) went over a play during Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance center Saturday July 28, 2018 in Eagan, MN. ] JERRY HOLT ‚Ä¢ jerry.holt@startribune.com (Photo By Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former head coach Mike Zimmer were reportedly never the best of friends.

That was evident during the 2021 season when Cousins and Zimmer had an awkward interaction on the sideline. Following a win, Cousins and Zimmer were seen shoving each other on live TV.

Here's the play in question.

Earlier this week, Paul Allen, the radio voice of the Minnesota Vikings, explained that Zimmer wasn't happy with the exchange.

From Bring Me The Sports:

"Back to like the middle of the season. Home game and it’s a victory. Yeah, Zim snapped when Cousins pushed him," Allen said Monday on KFAN. "And looking back at it, the former head coach got that side-eye and rage steaming from his nostrils. And he wanted to go. But then he didn’t want to go. Kirk sensed a free shot during the working relationship and he got one in."

Following the game, Zimmer suggested he was glad Cousins was showing some leadership. "He came over and said, 'You like that?' He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back. It's all good," Zimmer said.

