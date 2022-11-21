Report: MLB Contender Expresses Interest In Cody Bellinger

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gestures after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's not often you see a team open to moving off of a former MVP before age 28. But for the first time in his six-year career, Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is poised to hit free agency.

Per the MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the "Blue Jays reached out to Cody Bellinger's camp to express interest after he was non-tendered. The Jays' interest was expected, based on their prior trade conversations with the Dodgers."

Once believed to be one of the most promising young hitters in all of baseball, Bellinger's production has fallen off a cliff in recent years.

Since winning the NL MVP award back in 2019, batting .305 with 47 home runs and 115 RBIs, Bellinger has failed to hit even 20 HRs in a season and saw his batting average dip as low as .159 in 2021.

The two-time All-Star bounced back a bit this past season, raising his average back above .200 and seeing some of his power and stolen bases return, but its still far from what the Dodgers imagined just three seasons ago.

The Blue Jays have a penchant for stockpiling talent north of the border. Perhaps a change of scenery will be just what the doctor ordered for the