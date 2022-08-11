Report: MLB Planning Special Tribute For Ray Liotta Tonight

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Ray Liotta attends 'No Sudden Move' during 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Later tonight, the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will face off in the MLB's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. This fan-favorite game pays tribute to the iconic film 1989 film featuring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.

Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the movie, passed away at 67 years old back in May.

According to recent reports from TMZ Sports, Liotta will be honored with a special tribute at some point during tonight's game.

This will be yet another "Field of Dreams" tribute for Liotta. Earlier this week, Costner honored his former co-star with a special message on Instagram.

"In honor of MLB at Field of Dreams this week, I wanted to share some memories from the movie, but more importantly remember the amazing Ray Liotta," Costner wrote. "‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there with all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa."

Tonight's game in the movie-inspired stadium will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.