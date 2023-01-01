Report: 'Momentum Building' For Panthers Coaching Hire

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers might know who their full-time head coach will be once the 2022 regular season ends.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, there is "momentum building" for interim head coach Steve Wilks to get the full-time gig. It could happen since the Panthers need to just win their final two games to clinch the NFC South and host a playoff game.

Wilks has done a solid job since taking over for Matt Rhule on Oct. 10. The Panthers have gone 5-5 and are just one game out of first in the NFC South heading into Sunday's massive contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With a win, they'll take over the lead for first in the division, which seemed impossible just a few weeks ago.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.