Report: 'Momentum Building' For Panthers Coaching Hire
The Carolina Panthers might know who their full-time head coach will be once the 2022 regular season ends.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, there is "momentum building" for interim head coach Steve Wilks to get the full-time gig. It could happen since the Panthers need to just win their final two games to clinch the NFC South and host a playoff game.
Wilks has done a solid job since taking over for Matt Rhule on Oct. 10. The Panthers have gone 5-5 and are just one game out of first in the NFC South heading into Sunday's massive contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With a win, they'll take over the lead for first in the division, which seemed impossible just a few weeks ago.
Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.