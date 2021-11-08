Report: Monday Ben Simmons Trade Rumor Is ‘Not True’

Ben Simmons has been discussed a lot in trade circles in the NBA this season, but one rumor that he’s been involved in seems to be false.

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Boston Celtics are not discussing a trade with the 76ers in regards to Simmons.

Per league source: Report of Celtics discussing trade with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons is "untrue." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 8, 2021

This goes against Shams Charania of The Athletic where he reported that the teams were engaged in trade conversations surrounding the power forward.

It’s been a rocky road for Simmons this season after he requested a trade from Philadelphia in June following the Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He’s not wanted teammates to meet with him before training camp, then reported late to camp, and then was kicked out of practice for not doing a defensive drill.

Simmons hasn’t played yet this season as he feels like he’s still not ready to come back to the team. He had a great year with the 76ers last season as he averaged 14.6 points per game along with a little over seven rebounds per game.

In 2019, Simmons was even better as he averaged a tad over 35 minutes per game with 16.4 PPG and 7.8 rebounds per game.

How will this saga sort itself out?