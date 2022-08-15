Report: More Details Emerging From Tom Brady's Mysterious Absence

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Even though Tom Brady is missing valuable practice time, everything seems to be alright.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady's 10-day absence from camp was pre-planned and then cleared by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also reporting that Brady's family is fine.

It's been four days since head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady would be taking some time off to deal with a personal matter. During that announcement, Bowles also said that Brady would be back after Aug. 20.

“He’ll be back sometime around Tennessee,” Bowles said. “He’s gonna deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games."

Brady will have a chance to play in the Bucs' final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 27.

After that game, prep will begin for the regular season as the Bucs will open against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.