Report: ‘Multiple’ Bowl Games Will Be Canceled Soon

College football’s bowl season is happening, but it’ll be unlike any postseason we’ve seen.

There have already been multiple bowl games canceled for the 2020 postseason due to the pandemic. As we get closer to bowl season, more bowl games will be canceled.

Several notable programs, including USC and Penn State, are reportedly opting out of their possible bowl game destinations.

“I couldn’t be more proud and encouraged by how our team conducted itself during this unprecedented season. One of our four core values is a willingness to sacrifice, and our student-athletes, coaches and staff have all made incredible sacrifices both on and off the field in order for us to compete this year,” Penn State’s James Franklin said. “This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times. As you know, we rely on our captains and Leadership Council to provide a voice for our team, and our student-athletes made the difficult choice not to participate in a bowl this year in order to spend time with loved ones. We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our students-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally. This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester.”

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Saturday night that “multiple” bowl games will be canceled over the next 24 hours.

This is unfortunate, but it’s not surprising.

Outside of the top bowl games, there is far less incentive to play than normal this season. College football players have been in bubble-like conditions for several months and are probably ready to go home and see their families.

The official College Football Playoff and postseason slate will be announced on Sunday.