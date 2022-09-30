Report: Myles Garrett Makes His Thoughts On Playing This Weekend Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a scary car accident.

According to multiple reports, Garrett tried to avoid an animal in the road when he rolled his 2021 Porsche. Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident.

Earlier this week, the Browns revealed Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains, but avoided significant injury. On Thursday night, a new report suggested that he wants to play, but there is a lasting medical question.

"My understanding is that Myles Garrett wants to play this Sunday, but it’s going to be a ‘medical decision,’ at this time," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported.

Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in the league, but his overall health and wellness is paramount right now. As the Browns gear up to face off against the Atlanta Falcons, it might be smart to have him rest up for Week 5.

We'll have the latest on Garrett as the game draws near.