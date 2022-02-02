Report Names 2 Coaches That Could Take Over At Michigan If Jim Harbaugh Leaves

According to recent reports from Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to leave his collegiate program and make a return to the NFL ranks. With an interview schedule on Wednesday, the 58-year-old head coach is expected to fill the Vikings head coaching vacancy in Minnesota.

While this reported move will no doubt have significant impacts on the NFL head coaching landscape, it also has some major implications for the future of the Wolverines program.

Who will take over in Ann Arbor if Harbaugh is out at Michigan?

Balas gave two names as the top candidates if the Wolverines head coaching job opens up: Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart.

Rhule is reportedly high on athletic director Warde Manuel’s list of candidates to replace Harbaugh. While the Carolina head coach is coming off two disappointing, five-win seasons with the Panthers, he has an impressive track record at the collegiate level. Through his final season with the Baylor Bears in 2019, Rhule led the program to an 11-3 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance.

After serving as associate head coach for the Indiana Hoosiers in 2020, Hart joined Harbaugh’s staff as RB coach in 2021. Through his first year at the position, he helped propel the Wolverines’ run game into one of the top units in the nation.

For now, the Michigan program will wait and see what tomorrow’s Harbaugh/Vikings interview brings.