Report Names “Favorite” To Be Next Houston Texans Head Coach

Recently-fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has quickly emerged as the “favorite” to become the new leader of the Houston Texans.

According to reports from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Saturday, numerous coaches and general managers involved in this year’s hiring cycle have “strong anticipation” that Flores and the Texans will arrive at an agreement “very quickly.”

Flores, who interviewed with the Texans on Friday, was somewhat unexpectedly fired by the Dolphins franchise earlier this week. It wasn’t until after Flores was fired that the Houston organization let go of their head coach, David Culley.

Flores has strong connections with general manager Nick Caserio and executive Jack Easterby from their time together in New England.

Flores and the Dolphins also explored the possibility of trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson earlier this year — implying that he’s willing to work with the three-time Pro Bowler despite his more than 20 sexual assault allegations.

“I’m telling you, Nick [Caserio] is going to come out of this looking like a genius,” one high-ranking NFL executive said, per La Canfora. “He and Flores go way back. That is a perfect fit. And, it’s going to help him keep that quarterback. Just watch. He doesn’t have to trade him, he can ask for the moon, and Flores could help rebuild the relationships in the meantime. It just makes too much sense.”

“That looks like a no-brainer to me. Who would Nick hire before him? They already have a relationship. There’s trust there,” another GM added.

Who do you think the Texans should hire as their next head coach?