Report Names “Wild Card” For NFL TV Broadcasting Role

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers could be a “wild card” candidate to be a broadcaster for next season.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, he hasn’t given any indication if he would want to do it. The same also goes for Tom Brady, who announced his retirement a couple of weeks ago.

This is expected to be a massive year in terms of broadcasters changing stations or new people getting into it.

Troy Aikman is already expected to leave FOX for ESPN, plus Al Michaels may go to Amazon to give play-by-play for Thursday Night Football.

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is also reportedly in talks with FOX for a studio role.

As for Rivers, he retired after the 2020 season and didn’t do much this season in terms of broadcasting.

He finished his career with the Indianapolis Colts and threw 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 4,169 yards through the air.

It remains to be seen what network would pursue Rivers for a broadcasting role, should he choose to get into it.