Report: NBA Coach Has "Strongly Considered Resigning"

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Nate McMillan the head coach of the Indiana Pacers gives instructions to his team against the Miami Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nate McMillan's start to the 2022-23 season has been turbulent to say the least.

In addition to the Hawks' disappointing 17-18 start, the veteran head coach also became the target of headlines after a heated pregame argument with Atlanta superstar Trae Young in early December.

With all this in mind, McMillan's job security with the Hawks has been called into question.

McMillan has "strongly considered" resigning from the team, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

McMillan, 58, took over the Hawks' head coaching job in 2020. Since then, he's collected an 87-68 overall record.

Even if he doesn't resign before the end of this season, there's a very good chance this is McMillan's final year at the helm in Atlanta.

The Hawks are set to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. A win for McMillan and his squad would get the team back to .500.