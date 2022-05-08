Report: NBA Makes Decision On The Jordan Poole Play

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole found himself in some controversy over the past 24 hours over his role in the injury Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant suffered in Game 3. Today we learned how the NBA is reacting to what happened.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the NBA is not taking action against Poole for his actions. Poole took a swipe at Morant's legs while trying to make a play on the ball.

But the NBA appears to believe that Poole did not act intentionally in striking Morant's leg. The association also indicated that they do not believe his actions caused Morant's injury either.

Ja Morant may feel a bit differently though. Or at least, he seemed to indicate a different perspective yesterday.

In a tweet that he later deleted, Ja Morant tweeted "broke the code" in a shared video of the play that injured him. Morant has not yet been ruled out of Game 4, but it's expected that he will be.

As for Jordan Poole, he has denied intentionally injuring Morant during the game. He made it clear that it was a purely basketball move that he made and wished Morant a swift recovery.

"It was a basketball play when we doubled him," Poole said. "And I hit the ball, and I was going for the ball. I mean, obviously, you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody... Hopefully he gets better and, you know, we can see him out there next game. I don't even play like that for real. That's not my type game."

Hopefully Morant is back before the series is over. It would be nice to see how he reacts the next time they're on the court together.

Do you think Jordan Poole deserved to be punish for the injury to Ja Morant?