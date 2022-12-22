Report: NBA Superstar Could Be Demanding A Trade Soon

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a three-point basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half at State Farm Arena on May 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We've seen plenty of NBA stars request a trade over the past few years, and according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Hawks guard Trae Young could be next in line.

Per the report from Haynes, rival executives at the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase are under the belief that Young could request a trade if the Hawks don't "make inroads come postseason time."

Young, 24, has been putting up great numbers this season, averaging 27.6 points and 9.8 assists per contest.

The Hawks, however, haven't played up to their potential this year. They're 16-16 heading into Friday's game against the Pistons.

What makes this season so disappointing for Atlanta is the fact that it acquired Dejounte Murray in the offseason. That move was supposed to put the team over the top in the Eastern Conference.

Fortunately for the Hawks, they still have time to work out their differences with Young.

It's important to note that Young is under contract through the 2026-27 season. The Hawks don't have to move on from the All-Star guard if they don't want to.