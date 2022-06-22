Report: NBA Teams Have 1 Main Issue With Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren is widely considered as a lock to be a top-three pick in this week's 2022 NBA Draft.

His height, length and relative skill as a legit 7-footer have league GMs salivating over the potentially-generational talent.

But, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, front office leaders have one concern when it comes to Holmgren's specifications.

"They don't love his bulk," Windhorst says.

Towering over 7 feet tall, Holmgren doesn't even break into 200-pound territory. Many analysts are concerned about whether or not his 195-pound frame will be able to hold up at the NBA level.

That being said, the 20-year-old prospect is still expected to hear his name called as early as No. 1 on Thursday. He's already proved himself as a great player during his one-year career with Gonzaga, but his sky-high potential is really what has NBA teams excited.

This year's NBA draft will tipoff tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.

The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.