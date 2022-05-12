Report: NBC Has Decided On Mike Tirico's Replacement
NBC has reportedly decided on a replacement for Mike Tirico, who's moving to the booth this upcoming season.
According to a report, NBC has picked Maria Taylor to replace Tirico as the new permanent host of Football Night in America.
ESPN definitely lost a good one. Since joining NBC, Taylor has hosted the Super Bowl pregame show and Olympics.
She'll host NBC's premier football show this upcoming season.
"Media news: With Mike Tirico moving to the booth, NBC announced that Maria Taylor will be the new permanent host of Football Night in America," Ari Meirov tweeted.
"NBC Sports has named @MariaTaylor host of 'Football Night in America.' The former ESPN anchor/reporter debuted as co-host of the country's most-watched pregame studio show last season," said Michael McCarthy. "Since joining NBC in 2021, she's hosted the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show and Beijing Olympics.
Maria Taylor clearly has a long future in this business. Her rise in the sports media industry has been remarkable.