Report: NCAA Is Considering A Controversial Rule Change

The NCAA is reportedly looking to speed up the pace of their college football product.

With the average time of an FBS game running three hours and 22 minutes (up four minutes from 2017), NCAA officials have pinpointed what they believe is the reason for the uptick in runtime: passing.

Per The Athletic, officials see the rise in pass plays as the major culprit for increased game lengths, and would like to consider re-starting the clock after incompletions.

This proposed solution would treat incomplete passes like a ballcarrier that has run out of bounds; stopping the clock until the ball is set and then running it again (outside of the final two minutes of the first half and last five minutes of the game).

Some have pointed to the NCAA adopting NFL-style clock management rules, with less replay stoppages and a rolling clock after first downs.

However, college football's national coordinator of officials, Steve Shaw, disagrees.

Telling The Athletic's Seth Emerson, “Even though you think, ‘Man you’d save 10 seconds every first down,’ you really probably won’t. That probably won’t have as big an impact as re-starting it after incompletions.”

Nothing's set in stone, but it's definitely something CFB's governing body is looking at.