Report: Nebraska WR Will Miss "Extended" Time With Knee Injury

On Saturday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers received some bad news about one of their wide receivers.

Decoldest Crawford, a former LSU commit who flipped to the Huskers, will reportedly miss an extended period of time. According to head coach Scott Frost, Crawford suffered a knee injury in practice.

"Scott Frost confirmed WR Decoldest Crawford suffered an injury last week and will be out for an 'extended' period of time," Huskers reporter Sean Callahan said.

Crawford - for obvious reasons - was one of the most popular recruits in his recruiting cycle. After initially committing to play in the SEC, he decided Nebraska was the right place for him.

Not long after he signed with the Huskers, he landed a perfect name, image and likeness deal with local HVAC company SOS Heating & Cooling.

Hopefully he can get back to 100-percent and help the Huskers compete for a bowl game.