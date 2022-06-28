Report: Nets' Contract Offer For Kyrie Irving Revealed

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving made much ado about nothing on Monday night when he agreed to opt-in to stay with the Brooklyn Nets next season.

Rumors had been swirling that he was potentially going to leave via a sign-and-trade deal, but he ended up exercising his $37 million player option for next season.

While Irving was contemplating this, the Nets were also in contract discussions with him in case he decided not to exercise that option.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets offered Irving a four-year max contract with two years guaranteed. There were also triggers for the last two years of the deal based on games played.

The Nets don't have to worry about this now considering that Irving is back for next season. He and Durant will run it back as they look to try and contend for an NBA Championship next season.

Irving played in 29 games for the Nets this season and averaged 27 points and nearly six assists per game.