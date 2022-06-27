Report: Nets Make Feelings On Russell Westbrook Very Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't looking to host a Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook reunion.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers are about the only team interested in a sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving at this time, with a trade package centered around the former MVP.

Part of the road that led KD to Brooklyn was when he left Oklahoma City for Golden State in the summer of 2016, telling 95.7:

You can’t learn about life if you’re the only player on the team… You’re the only player on the team and nobody is just as good as you, nobody has that experience or that thought process of how you’re thinking as a ball player.

While the two had a perceived brotherhood off the court, their games often clashed on it. Showing itself in many of the Thunder's most pivotal playoff moments when they were together.

Six years later, Durant is still at the top of his game. While Westbrook is coming off his most scrutinized season yet.

It'd be interesting to see what a duo of KD and Russ would look like in 2022. But the Nets seemingly want no part of the Russell Westbrook business as they eye a possible rebuild if things implode.