Report: Nets' Plan For Ben Simmons Has Been Revealed

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The dream duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving lasted just a few seasons for the Brooklyn Nets.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nets general manager Sean Marks "is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star." Just days after learning Irving opted into his deal, Durant wants out.

With KD on the move and Irving staying put - for now - all eyes turn to Ben Simmons. Acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons will be staying with the Nets, according to a report from NBA reporter Sam Amick.

"Source close to the situation tells @TheAthletic that the Nets are expected to keep Ben Simmons," Amick said. "Some had rightfully wondered if there would be a ripple effect here on the 25-year-old's Nets future."

Simmons never suited up for the Nets after he was acquired in a trade. However, it certainly seems like the team plans on keeping him for the foreseeable future.