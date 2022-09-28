Report: New Detail Emerges From Tom Brady's Mysterious Trip

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Multiple reports have surfaced that Tom Brady spent the majority of his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers in the Bahamas with supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.

But that might not be the full story.

According to Page Six, the legendary QB was indeed in the Bahamas, but it was with his children. Gisele wasn't there. With further details that the couple hasn't lived together for most of the summer.

“Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart,” a source told the publication.

“There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time."

Brady's focus for now remains on football and making sure his children are safe from Hurricane Ian. For now, the Bucs Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs remains on for Sunday.