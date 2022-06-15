Report: New Location For Army-Navy Game Has Been Decided

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Army Cadets on the field after the march on prior to the 122nd Army/Navy college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on December 11, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The prestigious Army-Navy game is going to have a new location for the 2023 season.

According to Joe Kayata of WJAR-TV, Gillette Stadium has won the bid to host the 2023 game.

An announcement to make this official will be made later this afternoon and the game will be played on Dec. 9, 2023.

The city of Boston was reportedly one of seven finalists for the game, which included Charlotte, Washington D.C., Orlando, Baltimore, and a few others.

The 2022 game will be played in Philadelphia once again as a lot of the recent matchups have been played there.

Navy won this past season's version of the rivalry, 17-13 up in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Before that, Army had won four out of the last five in the series.

This will be the first time that Boston gets to host this storied game.