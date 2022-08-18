Report: New School Getting Involved With Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Memphis is reportedly the newest school to get actively involved in the recruiting process for Bronny James, per On3 Sports.

Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was among the 150 college coaches and NBA personnel in the house for Nike's Peach Jam in late July — an event in which Bronny showed out.

Bronny's father, LeBron James, has long made his positive opinion on Hardaway well known.

“Penny was one of my favorite players growing up. I kind of idolized Michael Jordan, but I wanted to be like Penny," the NBA superstar said in 2019.

Memphis is also sponsored by Nike — a company that LeBron is obviously well connected with. Hardaway and James are two of the most iconic Nike athletes of all time.

These reports should be taken with a grain of salt, though.

Earlier this week, LeBron took to Twitter to deny rumors that his eldest son has started to narrow down his college options. These rumors were sparked by On3 Sports reporting that Oregon is Bronny's No. 1 landing spot.

"He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang," LeBron wrote.

Bronny, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, is a four-star recruit and No. 5-ranked shooting guard in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.