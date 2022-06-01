Report: NFC Team Could Have Interest In Cam Newton

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

As the 2022 NFL offseason rolls on, former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton is still looking for a new home.

According to a new report, Newton might have two destinations to choose from. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick cited a source who told her that the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have interest in Newton.

"Seattle and Carolina are the team with interest," she said when a fan asked her about Cam's future.

Earlier this offseason, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer suggested the team is still considering adding Cam Newton.

“I think we’re still having thoughts,” Fitterer said. “We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.”

Both Carolina and Seattle could use a veteran presence in their locker room - if not a starting quarterback.