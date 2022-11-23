Report: NFL Assistant Coach Fired After Groping Woman

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: General view as quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins prepares to snap the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals 24-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Early Wednesday morning, the football world learned some troubling information about an Arizona Cardinals assistant coach.

According to a report from ESPN, assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired before the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The offensive line coach and running game coordinator was reportedly fired for groping a woman in Mexico.

ESPN has more details:

Mexican authorities were notified of the incident, which happened Sunday night, and then informed the Cardinals, who terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight Monday morning. The Cardinals had arrived in Mexico City on Saturday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasted no time taking action, firing the assistant coach hours later.

As ESPN noted, Kugler is the second Cardinals assistant coach to be accused of assaulting a woman this year.

Former running backs coach James Saxon turned himself in to Indiana police after assaulting a woman in May. After his arrest was made public he was placed on leave and eventually resigned.