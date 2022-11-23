Report: NFL Assistant Coach Fired After Groping Woman
Early Wednesday morning, the football world learned some troubling information about an Arizona Cardinals assistant coach.
According to a report from ESPN, assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired before the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The offensive line coach and running game coordinator was reportedly fired for groping a woman in Mexico.
Mexican authorities were notified of the incident, which happened Sunday night, and then informed the Cardinals, who terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight Monday morning. The Cardinals had arrived in Mexico City on Saturday.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasted no time taking action, firing the assistant coach hours later.
As ESPN noted, Kugler is the second Cardinals assistant coach to be accused of assaulting a woman this year.
Former running backs coach James Saxon turned himself in to Indiana police after assaulting a woman in May. After his arrest was made public he was placed on leave and eventually resigned.