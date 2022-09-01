Report: NFL Coach Wanted Both Tom Brady, Mac Jones

Rumors regarding Kyle Shanahan's reported desire to land all-time great QB Tom Brady in 2020 and draft up-and-coming quarterback Mac Jones in 2021 have been swirling for quite some time now.

On Tuesday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi corroborated these previous reports with some insider info of his own.

“A year earlier, Kyle wanted to sign Tom Brady, and the resistance factor within the building said, ‘No, no, no. We’re not doing that,’” Lombardi said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So Kyle gets back, and he wants Mac Jones, and all of a sudden the Twitter momentum, ‘You can’t take Mac Jones there. He’s not good enough. You can’t hire Al Pacino as Michael Corleone. You can’t do this, you can’t do that.’ He gets worn down.”

With ties to the San Francisco area, Brady was widely considered a possible free-agent option for the 49ers in 2020. Ultimately, pushback from other high-ranking officials in the organization reportedly stopped that in its tracks.

Shanahan also reportedly hoped to draft Jones with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, but instead selected up-and-coming starter Trey Lance.

Brady is now heading into his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jones is gearing up for Year 2 with theNew England Patriots.