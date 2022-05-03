Report: NFL College Scouting Director Fired Tuesday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the midst of a pair of front office moves, the Chicago Bears reportedly dismissed the team's college scouting director Tuesday.

According to reports, the Bears decided to part ways with director of college scouting Mark Sadowski.

Additionally, GM Ryan Poles did further reshaping of the scouting staff by saying goodbye to national scout Chris Prescott and scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo.

Sadowski held his position dating back to 2016, but joined Chicago's franchise as an area scout back in 2005. Over the course of his 17 years with the Bears, Sadowski worked under four different general managers.

Former GM Jerry Angelo once credited Sadowski for the drafting of legendary return man Devin Hester. But, many took the scouting director to task for his part in selecting Mitch Trubisky over quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in 2017.

As for Prescott, he's perhaps most infamous for his comments on 2022 second-round draft pick Jaquan Brisker.

Saying:

He’s a – what would we call it? – Ph.D? Poor, hungry and desperate. Football is his life. This is this kid’s life. There’s a lot to like about that when you see a guy who’s so passionate about football.

The Bears new regime continues to build the organization in its image. Hiring co-directors of player personnel, Jeff King and Trey Koziol.