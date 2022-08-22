Report: NFL Decides On Punishment For Kayvon Thibodeaux Hit

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss will reportedly avoid any discipline from the NFL for his controversial cut block that left Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux injured.

The NFL Network's Rich Eisen was one of the first to call for a response from the league. Tweeting, "Penalty. Hefty Fine. Suspension. Nothing less is acceptable."

However, his colleague Tom Pelissero doesn't anticipate any such penalty from the NFL league office.

Replying, "A very unfortunate play and result, but even with the updated rules, this is a legal block. No discipline coming."

Moss' block led to Thibodeaux leaving play with a right knee injury. Thankfully he was able to walk off under his own power, but it didn't look good.