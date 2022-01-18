Report: NFL Defensive Coordinator Is Getting Fired

Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are making a necessary change to their coaching staff.

Staff changes were expected in Seattle following the team’s 7-10-1 showing during the 2021 seasons. The first domino has reportedly fallen.

Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the Seahawks are firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. They are also letting go of defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

Carroll is clearly trying to improve his team’s defense next season.

“The Seattle Times has learned that the Seahawks are expected to part ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis,” Condotta reports.