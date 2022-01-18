The Spun

Report: NFL Defensive Coordinator Is Getting Fired

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium Lumen Field formerly known as CenturyLink Field.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are making a necessary change to their coaching staff.

Staff changes were expected in Seattle following the team’s 7-10-1 showing during the 2021 seasons. The first domino has reportedly fallen.

Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the Seahawks are firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. They are also letting go of defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

Carroll is clearly trying to improve his team’s defense next season.

“The Seattle Times has learned that the Seahawks are expected to part ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis,” Condotta reports.

