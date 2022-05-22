Report: NFL Franchise Keeps Pushing For A New Stadium

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 06: A general view of atmosphere as over 25,000 fans attend an international friendly match in the SheBelieves Cup between USA and France at Nissan Stadium on March 6, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are hoping to get a new stadium at some point down the line.

Titans CEO Burke Nihill told The Tennessean that a new stadium is the best long-term solution for the team and its current hometown of Nashville.

Nilhill confirmed that Nissan Stadium would require $1.2 billion to renovate and another $900 million to stay relevant for the next two decades. He then touched on how a new stadium would be around $1.9-$2.2 billion to build.

“The mayor said it last week in (a Tennessean) op-ed that in his opinion, doing nothing is not an option. I think we’ve seen it that way for three or four years. Probably longer,” Nihill said. “Just understanding the condition of this building, the increasing NFL standards, and really all standards for building that we had to stop plugging holes and come up with a comprehensive solution.”

Nissan Stadium opened in 1999 and has been the home of the Titans for over 20 years.

The lease for it expires in 2038, so the team does have a bit to explore all of its options.

We'll have to see if a new stadium deal comes to fruition over the next few years.