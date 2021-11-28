Report: NFL General Manager Likely Won’t Return In 2022

The New York Giants will likely have a new general manager in 2022.

According to a Sunday morning report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman likely will not return in 2022.

It’s been a frustrating tenure for Gettleman in New York, as he’s been incapable of building the NFC East franchise into a winner.

While it’s possible Gettleman will be fired, he could also choose to walk away from the game on his own, opting for retirement.

From NFL.com:

General manager Dave Gettleman, who has run the team’s personnel department since 2018, is unlikely to return in 2022, sources with knowledge of the situation and those with deep knowledge of the league say. With two first-round picks in the next draft and a critical offseason ahead, don’t be surprised if there is another voice making the final call alongside head coach Joe Judge. Gettleman, who will be 71 next season, may end up walking away himself and into retirement.

The Giants are 3-7 on the 2021 season.

New York is set to play Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.