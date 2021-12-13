Report: NFL Has Picked Super Bowl Location For 2024

In February of 2022, the NFC champion and the AFC champion will make way for SoFi Stadium to compete in Super Bowl LVI. Now, the NFL has reportedly already moved ahead in scheduling the title game in 2024.

Las Vegas has reportedly been chosen as the host city for Super Bowl LVIII, according to Vincent Bosignore of the Las Vegas Journal-Review. The decision is still awaiting approval from the league’s owners, but an official announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

New Orleans was previously expected to host the 2024 Super Bowl, but gave up the title game when the league added a 17th regular season game to its schedule. The city didn’t want the event to conflict with the annual Mardi Gras celebration and opted to take on the 2025 contest instead.

The decision opened the door for Las Vegas to swoop in and stake its claim to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Super Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. https://t.co/5nmSWAYe0y — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 13, 2021

Las Vegas will now have an opportunity to welcome in a widespread audience to the brand new Allegiant Stadium. Completed in 2020, the home of the Raiders has been regarded as one of the most remarkable arenas in all of sports and will now get to play host to the biggest sporting event in the United States.

Taking on the Super Bowl won’t be the first time that Las Vegas dips into NFL proceedings. The city has also been scheduled to host this season’s Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 and next year’s NFL draft from April 28-30.

Las Vegas will be the third city in the western half of the United States to host the Super Bowl in the next three seasons. After Los Angeles hosts the 56th edition of the game on Feb. 13, 2022, the 2023 game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.