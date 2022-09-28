Report: NFL Hasn't Clarified Controversial Ruling During Chiefs-Colts Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN December 31: Indianapolis Colts Mascot Blue runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 22-13. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts' game-winning touchdown drive against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 was assisted by a 15-yard penalty called on veteran defensive lineman Chris Jones.

The seventh-year Chiefs pass rusher allegedly said something inappropriate to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

After the game, referee Shawn Smith declined to reveal what Jones said to Ryan. Jones allegedly used "disturbing language" that has "no place in professional football." Smith said the specific language would be put in the official game report.

Despite this official game report being passed on to the NFL, the league office has yet to reveal what exactly Jones said to Ryan.

"The league has still has not informed the Chiefs as to what Chris Jones said to Matt Ryan, per Andy Reid," Kansas City insider Sam McDowell reported on Wednesday.

The penalty on Jones was called after the Chiefs stopped the Colts on third down. Indianapolis likely would've been forced to punt, but instead continued down the field to notch a go-ahead touchdown to rookie tight end Jelani Woods.

The Colts took the lead with 24 seconds left in the game, moving their season record to 1-1-1.