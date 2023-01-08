Report: NFL Head Coach Is Expected To Leave This Offseason

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: A detail view of a coachÕs headset on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Amid rumors that Sean McVay could be leaving the Rams at the conclusion of the season, there reportedly isn't a ton of optimism within the building that he'll be back.

Appearing on Sunday's "FOX NFL Kickoff," Jay Glazer had this to say regarding McVay's future in Los Angeles:

I don't think he's gonna take a long time to make his decision... there's more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they'd be more surprised if he came back than if he left.

With all the money the Rams have kicked down the road and all the draft capital that they got rid of to secure last year's Super Bowl win, now might be the perfect time for McVay to tap out if he's getting burnt out on coaching.

Reports have surfaced that the former Coach of the Year could try his hand at TV for the time being.