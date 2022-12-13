Report: NFL Is Reviewing Monday Night Football Incident

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA are going to review an incident surrounding DeVante Parker from Monday Night Football.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two are reviewing the circumstances surrounding Parker's concussion and his removal from the game.

They're both wondering why the game wasn't stopped when Parker showed concussion symptoms.

Parker came up a bit wobbly after he got hit in the first half and it was because of fellow receiver Nelson Agoholor that he was removed from the game. He noticed that Parker was looking weirdly and signaled to get the refs to stop play.

This review comes two and a half months after the NFL and NFLPA initiated a review into how the Tua Tagovailoa situation was handled. Tagovailoa was allowed to return to the game on Sept. 25 against the Buffalo Bills even though his head clearly hit the ground and then he stumbled his way back to the huddle.

It remains to be seen if the NFL comes down with any discipline in light of this situation.