Report: NFL Makes Decision On Week 14 'Fake Injuries'
NFL teams took at least one week off when it comes to faking injuries.
According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, there were no fake-injury issues during Week 14. '
This comes just one week after the New Orleans Saints got some hefty fines from the league in regard to defensive end Cameron Jordan faking an injury.
Jordan allegedly faked an injury during the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night.
The Cincinnati Bengals also got similar fines because of safety Jessie Bates. Bates went down rather easily just before halftime during the Bengals' Dec. 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFL has already fined five different NFL teams for faking injuries during the season and won't hesitate to do it again if the problem arises.
Week 15 will bring a fresh slate of games and the league will be on high alert.