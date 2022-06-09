Report: NFL Ownership Group Having Discussions With Peyton Manning

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Peyton Manning holds the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the Denver Broncos in win Super Bowl 50 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before taking on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

After delivering a Super Bowl and two AFC Championships to the Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning is almost on the same level as John Elway within the organization. With new owners incoming, the Broncos may soon make Manning an even bigger part of the team.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Walton-Penner Broncos ownership group has had discussions with Manning about giving him an advisory role within the organization. Per the report, this role could lead to making him a part of their ownership group.

Perhaps the most valuable part of this potential offer is that it could wind up with Manning getting equity in the team. He would potentially be one of the rare few NFL players to own even a small stake in an NFL franchise.

Even with his current accumulated wealth, Manning would be hard-pressed to buy even a small share in a team if he gave everything he owned. And that's even if he could find a team to sell him a piece.

In his four seasons with the Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning enjoyed some of the best football of his Hall of Fame career.

Manning went 45-12 as a starter with 17,112 passing yards and 140 touchdowns while completing 66.5-percent of his passes. More importantly to the Broncos, he led them to the Super Bowl twice, including a third Lombardi Trophy win in Super Bowl 50.

Even though Manning enjoyed the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, he is just as much of a legend in Denver now.

Will Peyton Manning become a minority owner of the Denver Broncos?