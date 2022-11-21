Report: NFL Players Not Happy With Quarterback's Attitude

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

There were a lot of quarterbacks who struggled in Week 11 yesterday, but one quarterback showed a bit of an attitude after playing poorly - which did not please his teammates.

According to ESPN New York Jets insider Rich Cimini, defensive players for the Jets did not take kindly to Zach Wilson's post-game press conference, where the Jets QB denied being responsible for the team's 10-3 loss. Per the report, there were "a lot of raw feelings" among the defensive players.

Given that the defense held the Patriots to just three points and it was a special teams gaffe that lost them the game, it makes sense. The Jets offense produced only 100 yards the entire game, and just TWO in the second half.

Zach Wilson, despite not turning the ball over, had yet another stinker against the Patriots. He completed just nine passes for 77 yards while completing less than 41-percent of his passes.

Zach Wilson has played very poorly this season in what was supposed to be the year that he made a big leap forward. He has just four touchdown passes against five interceptions in seven starts and his per game averages are nearly identical to his rookie season.

There's no other way to say it: Zach Wilson is not ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Certainly not for the New York Jets.

For the Jets to reach the playoffs, they need to figure out a way to win in spite of Wilson as opposed to with him.