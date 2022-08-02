Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Exterior view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest.

According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge.

Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage.

Unlike other star quarterbacks around the league, Tua has kept his relationship completely under wraps. The former Alabama signal caller has no mention of his wife, Annah Gore, on any of his social media accounts — but they do follow each other on Instagram.

Tua is heading into his third NFL season since he was selected by the Dolphins with the No. 5 overall pick in 2020. With an influx of offensive talent this offseason — including the addition of Tyreek Hill — there's some serious pressure on the 24-year-old quarterback to succeed in 2022.

Tua and the Dolphins will kickoff the 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots.