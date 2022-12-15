Report: NFL Rules On Cowboys' Plans For AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 09: A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys on October 9, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

When Jerry Jones opened the Cowboys' billion dollar playpen in Arlington, Texas back in 2009, it was among the most impressive in all of sports.

To a certain degree it still is. But on Wednesday, the NFL reportedly ruled on upgrades for AT&T Stadium.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, "NFL owners approved today the Cowboys’ plan to devote $295M toward upgrades at AT&T Stadium, person familiar with the situation said. Vote happened in nearby Las Colinas."

The renovations come as AT&T Stadium preps to be one of the host sites for the 2026 World Cup when it comes stateside in four years.

The upgrades are said to not drastically change the venue as far as its overall look and feel, but will go towards updating the stadium's premium spaces, technology and other features beneath the hood.