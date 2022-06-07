Report: NFL Team Committed Violation Of Offseason Rules

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday, the NFL world learned that the Chicago Bears would be closing practice to the media.

"The Bears made a late alteration to their OTA schedule this week," Bears insider Dan Wiederer reported. "Today’s practice at Halas Hall was supposed to be open to the media but is now closed. Their final OTA practice viewable to reporters will be Wednesday."

Just a few hours later, it was revealed that the team was forced to cancel practice altogether. Wiederer reported that the team was forced to wipe today's practice "off the books."

"According to a league source, the Bears were forced to wipe today’s OTA practice off the books completely after violating the offseason rules of the CBA with live contact during their May practices, which is prohibited," he reported.

"A misstep by the new regime."

A missed practice at this stage of the offseason isn't the worst thing that could happen. However, it's not a good start for new head coach Matt Eberflus and company.

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields and the team need all the reps they can get ahead of the 2022 season.