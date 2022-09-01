Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.

"It's a matter of when and not if," Biggs said. "They want to get out of Soldier Field, which wasn't a great stadium when they opened it in 2003. They'd like to confer their own situation. That's not going to happen overnight."

The Bears have openly denied any implication that they might leave Soldier Field. But the team has also been making moves to buy land that could be suitable for building a new stadium.

Soldier Field has been the home of the Chicago Bears since 1971, but was closed for several years to undergo extensive renovations.

The stadium has hosted just about professional and semi-pro football team to come through the city of Chicago over the last century.

Soccer has also been a feature attraction at the stadium. The USMNT, USWNT and many other national soccer teams have played tournament games there.

Soldier Field currently serves as the home to Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire.

Will the Bears leave Soldier Field at the end of this year?